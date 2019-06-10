Transgender fire chief alleges discrimination, coroner arrested and other Middle Georgia news

Former President Carter, wife Rosalynn smooch on ‘Kiss Cam’ at Atlanta Hawks game Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn shared a kiss at an Atlanta Hawks game on Valentine’s Day as the NBA team played the Knicks, who won. It was also Love Wins Pride Night for the LGBT community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn shared a kiss at an Atlanta Hawks game on Valentine’s Day as the NBA team played the Knicks, who won. It was also Love Wins Pride Night for the LGBT community.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Transgender fire chief alleges discrimination after she was fired

The city of Byron fired Rachel Mosby as fire chief citing performance issues. However, her attorney alleges the action was discriminatory based on her gender identity.

Byron City Administrator Derick W. Hayes outlines three reasons for her alleged lack of performance:

▪ Failed to release new and renewal business licenses for approval in a timely manner. The letter noted that this has been an issue since late last year and that Mosby had been notified via email and at staff meetings.

▪ Attended only five of 21 classes offered at the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs conference earlier this year. The letter noted Mosby didn’t take any classes the first two full days of attendance “which cost travel monies that should not have been spent.”

▪ Failed to maintain fire investigator certification required in the city’s job description for fire chief. The letter noted that Mosby attended the arson investigation class twice at the city’s expense, but failed to maintain the certification.

Mosby’s attorney, Kenneth E. Barton, told the Telegraph last week that this is untrue, and that she has maintained all the necessary certifications.

“The city’s termination of Chief Mosby was, in fact, discriminatory and a violation of her constitutional right of due process,” Barton said in a written statement.

“It is unfortunate that the city chose to single out one of its long-time employees because of her gender. We hope that the city will reconsider its termination and allow her to continue serving her fellow residents of Byron as its fire chief. If we are unable to resolve this matter, Chief Mosby is considering all of her legal options.”

Jones County coroner resigns after arrest

The Jones County coroner resigned last week following his arrest.

Jerry Bridges Sr., 76, faces two counts of misappropriation of funds and 22 counts of theft by conversion, said Jones County Sheriff’s Lt. Kenny Gleaton. Bridges is accused of misappropriating funds from pre-need funeral accounts from his business, Bridges Funeral Home, that closed in 2018.

He’s accused of pocketing at least $100,000. There are 22 known victims, and none of the alleged crimes are tied to Bridges’ former coroner duties, law enforcement said.

President Carter back teaching Sunday school

Former President Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school in his hometown of Plains on June 9 for the first time after breaking his hip last month.





Carter, 94, told the class that “ (my wife) Rosalynn and I have had some bad luck lately with our physical health,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Carter broke his hip while preparing to leave his home to go turkey hunting near Columbus. On the day that he was scheduled to leave the hospital after his surgery, he got a call that Rosalynn Carter had a stroke. It was later determined she actually suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, the AJC reports.

Carter gave a 45-minute lesson and talked about various topics including Jesus washing the feet of his disciples and a call he had with President Trump about China.

Fort Benning may house migrant children

Fort Benning is one of three military installations where the federal government may house migrant children.

Officials with the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Health and Human Services toured Fort Benning Wednesday to determine if it would be suitable for the task. Federal officials did not say why Benning was being considered or what parts of the installation were being examined.

The children that could be housed at Fort Benning are ages 17 and under, who were apprehended by the Department of Homeland Security and unaccompanied by parents or legal guardians.

The children also have no lawful legal immigration status.

In addition to Fort Benning, Oklahoma’s Fort Sill and Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base are among the military bases that may house the children.