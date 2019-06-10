Flight service between Middle Georgia and Washington, D.C., area to be extended

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport Macon-Bibb County officials toured the Baltimore-Washington D.C., airport Thursday after taking part in the first flight for a new Middle Georgia airline service. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon-Bibb County officials toured the Baltimore-Washington D.C., airport Thursday after taking part in the first flight for a new Middle Georgia airline service.

After almost two years of successful service, flight service between Middle Georgia Regional Airport and the Washington, D.C., area is expected to continue for at least another four years.

The regional airport and Contour Airlines have been approved for a $19.5 million federal grant that would subsidize the service to Baltimore-Washington International Airport from August 2019-September 2023. The Macon-Bibb County Commission is scheduled to vote in June to extend the service with Contour.

Contour brought back commercial flight service to the Macon-Bibb airport in 2017 after a $4.7 million annual subsidy from the U.S. Department of Transportation was awarded over a two-year period.

There were 5,442 passengers who boarded planes at the regional airport from January-April 2019. The flights have been more than 80% full during that period, according to Macon-Bibb County.

The Essential Air Service program’s subsidies allow airlines to keep their fares lower. It was created to assist smaller communities in having a certain level of commercial air service.

There are 175 communities that depend on the program in order to have scheduled air service, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

