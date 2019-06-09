Ocmulgee Trail, parts of Amerson Park closing due to rising river

The Ocmulgee Heritage Trail and parts of Amerson River Park are closing due to rising levels of the Ocmulgee River.

The closing was announced in a Macon-Bibb County government tweet Sunday. An accompanying chart showed the level as just shy of 12 feet Sunday morning, but expected to steadily rise to 20 feet by Tuesday. Minor flood stage is 18 feet. The level is then expected to fall.

At Amerson River Park the boat launch and take out, as well as dirt trails will be closed while the rest of the park will remain open.