Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after main break

Water gushes up from a main break near the city of Forsyth water treatment plant on Sunday. The break has now been repaired but residents are urged to continue to conserve water. City of Forsyth

Forsyth residents are urged to conserve water after a water main break Sunday.

Mayor Eric Wilson texted at approximately 2 p.m. that the break had been repaired but residents are asked to continue to conserve water. He said that is to allow the above water tanks to refill and to prevent the loss of water pressure elsewhere.

The line that supplies water from the treatment plant ruptured, causing low pressure throughout the west side of town.

The city is has a backup water supply from the Macon Water Authority but Wilson said the volume isn’t enough to serve the city’s normal needs. Therefore, all city water customers are asked to conserve water as much as possible.

He wasn’t sure what caused the break, but he said the city had to use a higher pressure pump on Friday and that may have contributed. Wilson posted on Facebook on Friday that the high-pressure pump had caused sediment to stir in the water, which led to discolored water but he said it was safe to drink.





Residents are asked to have no outdoor water usage and limit all other usages as much as possible.