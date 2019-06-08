Fleeing vehicle from Bibb County sheriff’s deputies overturns, ejects teen occupants

Putting the puzzle pieces together Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Driskell has worked on the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for two years now. Seeing death daily isn't easy, but there is good that comes from it, he says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Driskell has worked on the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for two years now. Seeing death daily isn't easy, but there is good that comes from it, he says.

Three teenagers in a vehicle fleeing from Bibb County sheriff’s deputies that crashed were taken to a hospital late Friday night. Two of the teens were seriously hurt.

A 15-year-old was listed in critical condition, and a 17-year-old was listed in critical but stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. The other teen, 15, was listed in in stable condition.

The teenagers were in a Mercedes Benz ML 430 seen speeding on Riverside Drive near College Street just before 11 p.m. by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who then attempted a traffic stop, the release said.

The Mercedes Benz’s driver turned onto Madison Street, sped off and a brief chase ensued, the release said. The driver lost control of the vehicle as he crossed over Monroe Street from Jefferson Street onto First Avenue, the release said.

“The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled multiple times,” the release said. “The occupants of the vehicle were ejected from the car.”

It’s unclear which teen was driving and the crash remains under investigation, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Williams.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.