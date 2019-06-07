Local
Want to cool off in this summer heat? List of public pools, splash pads in Middle Georgia
Simple steps to “Pool Safely” and prevent accidents this summer
Summertime is technically here in Middle Georgia, and temperatures are heating up.
Summer also means kids are out of school and looking for something to do in the warm weather. Why not cool off by taking a dip in a pool or running through a splash pad?
Here is a list of the public pools and splash pads in Middle Georgia:
Macon-Bibb County
Macon-Bibb County has five pools that are open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It costs $1 per day per person to swim. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult, and children 3-years-old and under must be potty-trained or wear a swim diaper.
- Bloomfield Recreation Center: 4115 Lions Place
- Delores A Brooks Recreation Center: 3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard
- Frank Johnson Recreation Center: 2227 Mercer University Drive
- Memorial Park Community Center: 2465 Second Street
- South Bibb Recreation Center: 7035 Houston Road
Warner Robins
The pool at Fountain Park is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and it costs $3 in cash to swim. Fountain Park is located at 614 Kimberly Road.
Forsyth
Although Forsyth does not have a public swimming pool, it does have a splash pad, and it is free to use. It is located at 343 Country Club Drive and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Perry
Perry does not have a public pool either, but it has a splash pad in Creekwood Park that is free to use. The park is located at 110 Ida Lasseter Circle, and the splash pad is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Creekwood Park also has other amenities such as a basketball court, picnic pavilions and football and softball fields.
Comments