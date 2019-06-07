Want to cool off in this summer heat? List of public pools, splash pads in Middle Georgia

Simple steps to “Pool Safely” and prevent accidents this summer Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives.

Summertime is technically here in Middle Georgia, and temperatures are heating up.

Summer also means kids are out of school and looking for something to do in the warm weather. Why not cool off by taking a dip in a pool or running through a splash pad?

Here is a list of the public pools and splash pads in Middle Georgia:

Macon-Bibb County

Macon-Bibb County has five pools that are open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It costs $1 per day per person to swim. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult, and children 3-years-old and under must be potty-trained or wear a swim diaper.

Bloomfield Recreation Center: 4115 Lions Place

4115 Lions Place Delores A Brooks Recreation Center: 3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard

3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard Frank Johnson Recreation Center: 2227 Mercer University Drive

2227 Mercer University Drive Memorial Park Community Center: 2465 Second Street

2465 Second Street South Bibb Recreation Center: 7035 Houston Road

Robert Walker, Macon-Bibb County. Parks & Recreation director gives details about the 35,000 square foot South Bibb Recreation Center which is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. The center will feature a 250,000 gallon swimming pool.

Warner Robins

The pool at Fountain Park is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and it costs $3 in cash to swim. Fountain Park is located at 614 Kimberly Road.

Forsyth

Although Forsyth does not have a public swimming pool, it does have a splash pad, and it is free to use. It is located at 343 Country Club Drive and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Perry

Perry does not have a public pool either, but it has a splash pad in Creekwood Park that is free to use. The park is located at 110 Ida Lasseter Circle, and the splash pad is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Creekwood Park also has other amenities such as a basketball court, picnic pavilions and football and softball fields.