Despite the odds, this Macon veteran survived. Now, he’s being honored

Sean Long, a 50-year-old disabled veteran from Lizella, wasn’t expected to live after being injured while in Iraq.

Not only is he alive, but Long received the DAV Victories for Veterans award Sunday at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Disabled American Veterans is a “nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families,” according to the organization’s website.

Long served in the Marine Corps for five years as a jet mechanic, and he later enlisted into the Georgia National Guard out of Griffin. At 35, he was deployed to Iraq, where friendly fire severed one of the arteries in his leg.

“A doctor looked at me and said, ‘Mr. Long, we’ve done all we can do. There’s nothing else we can do.’ In 45 days I had just over 30 something surgeries, probably 35. I had over 50 pints of blood. And he just walked in one day and says, ‘There’s nothing else we can do. Your body is now rejecting the blood. We can’t even give you blood,’ ” Long said.

Doctors implanted a Gore-Tex artery that would redirect blood flow and allow his blood vessels to reconnect. Long said he had a 30 percent chance of surviving.

He is just now coming full circle and rediscovering who he is, he said. His injury disrupted his lifestyle as a construction worker. Before entering the Marine Corps, he was self-employed, and when he got out, he continued his construction business. He also married and cared for a daughter and stepdaughter.

After his injury, he realized that he had to start doing things differently. While he could not longer do construction work, Long said he decided to stay active and volunteer rather than sit at home. He attends DAV events and shares his story with others to help raise money for the non profit group

“You’re only limited by what you’re choosing to be limited by. Every passing moment is an opportunity to change the past. Forgiveness is your right to get even. That doesn’t mean you have to forget. It’s never going to go away. But you just can’t expect to return to a life you once had,” he said.

Long said he appreciates the award because it’s a reminder that he lived.

“It’s greatly appreciated, because it says, ‘we see you, we know you, we thank you for all that you have done.’ ”

Emerson National Scholarship

An Academy of Classical Education student was selected to receive an Emerson National Scholarship and an National Merit Emerson Electric Co. Scholarship, according to a news release.

Andrew Prather was among 30 students to receive the $2,500 scholarship for four years. He plans to study mechanical engineering at the Georgia Tech, according to the release.

2019 Coca-Cola Scholar

A Houston County High School student is one of the 150 students selected as a 2019 Coca-Cola Scholar, which includes a $20,000 scholarship.

Jeremiah Joy de Sesto was chosen out of more than 95,000 students to receive the award. He was the president of the National Beta Club, and he plans to attend the University of Georgia for his first year, according to a news release.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the foundation, in the release. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”