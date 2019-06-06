Local
Hip-hop summit, films, festival and more will commemorate Juneteenth in Macon
June 19th is Juneteenth...but what is Juneteenth?
The 27th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held in Tattnall Square Park on Saturday June 15 as part of a week long list of happenings in Macon to commemorate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is a celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers traveled to Galveston, Texas to spread news that the Civil War had ended and to declare all slaves free.
Events in Macon, which are free unless noted, being planned by Torchlight Academy and the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center include:
June 7 at 10 a.m. Hip-hop summit of youth responsibility at the Historic Douglass Center, 355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
June 7 at 6 p.m. Dinner and tribute to Pleasant Hill community leader Amir Hassan, who passed away in January (Cost $10), 133 Ward Street
June 8 from noon to 5 p.m. Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Reunion at the Mattie Hubbard Jones Playground, corner of 1st and 2nd Avenues, near L.H. Williams Elementary School
June 9 at 5 p.m. Neighborhood unity summit (location TBA)
June 10 through June 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Black History Macon van tours beginning at the Terminal Station, 200 Cherry Street
June 10 at 6 p.m. Showing of film documentary, Boss: The Black Experience in Business at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, 1211 Maynard Street
June 11 at 6 p.m. Showing of film documentary, The Night Tulsa Burned at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive
June 12 at 6 p.m. Showing of film documentary Ethnic Notions at the LH Williams Community Center, 325 Pursley Street
June 13 at 6 p.m. Showing of documentary Africa’s Great Civilizations at Bloomfield Park, 4115 Lions Place
June 14 at 6 p.m. Soul, spirit and mental health forum at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive
June 15 from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 27th Annual Juneteenth Festival in Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College Street
For more information, call the organizer, George Muhammad, at 478-718-8067.
