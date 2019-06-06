Hip-hop summit, films, festival and more will commemorate Juneteenth in Macon

June 19th is Juneteenth...but what is Juneteenth? Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States every year, but do you know what it is? Do you know why it is significant, currently and historically? Find out more about the holiday, which falls on June 19th, in this video! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States every year, but do you know what it is? Do you know why it is significant, currently and historically? Find out more about the holiday, which falls on June 19th, in this video!

The 27th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held in Tattnall Square Park on Saturday June 15 as part of a week long list of happenings in Macon to commemorate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers traveled to Galveston, Texas to spread news that the Civil War had ended and to declare all slaves free.

Events in Macon, which are free unless noted, being planned by Torchlight Academy and the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center include:

June 7 at 10 a.m. Hip-hop summit of youth responsibility at the Historic Douglass Center, 355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd

June 7 at 6 p.m. Dinner and tribute to Pleasant Hill community leader Amir Hassan, who passed away in January (Cost $10), 133 Ward Street

June 8 from noon to 5 p.m. Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Reunion at the Mattie Hubbard Jones Playground, corner of 1st and 2nd Avenues, near L.H. Williams Elementary School

June 9 at 5 p.m. Neighborhood unity summit (location TBA)

June 10 through June 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Black History Macon van tours beginning at the Terminal Station, 200 Cherry Street

June 10 at 6 p.m. Showing of film documentary, Boss: The Black Experience in Business at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, 1211 Maynard Street

June 11 at 6 p.m. Showing of film documentary, The Night Tulsa Burned at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive

June 12 at 6 p.m. Showing of film documentary Ethnic Notions at the LH Williams Community Center, 325 Pursley Street

June 13 at 6 p.m. Showing of documentary Africa’s Great Civilizations at Bloomfield Park, 4115 Lions Place

June 14 at 6 p.m. Soul, spirit and mental health forum at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive

June 15 from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 27th Annual Juneteenth Festival in Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College Street

For more information, call the organizer, George Muhammad, at 478-718-8067.