Teen passenger, man retrieving ladder on highway killed in separate Macon crashes

Two people died in separate wrecks in Macon on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.





One of the victims, a teenage passenger, was seriously hurt in a 2 p.m. crash in the 5500 block of Hartley Bridge Road.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries about 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was being treated in the intensive care unit of the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in downtown Macon.

The Georgia State Patrol investigated the wreck and details of that wreck were not immediately available, nor was the teen’s name.

A few hours after the teenager was hurt, a 54-year-old man was killed after being hit by several cars while trying to retrieve a ladder that fell from a truck he was riding in along Georgia 247 at Griffin Road in south Bibb, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim in that incident, Augustine Vega of Columbus Road in Macon, died at the scene, the coroner said.