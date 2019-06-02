Man arrested in Checkers shooting, two women also charged, and other crime news

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Man arrested in Checkers shooting, two women also charged

A man was arrested Thursday in a shooting at a Checkers restaurant in Macon, and two women are accused of helping him hide.

Jaqavius Javon Holloway, 25, of Macon, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting on March 20 at the Checkers on Pio Nono Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. Teresa Dashea Ann Willis, 21, of Macon, and Tawanda Tamieka Willis, 39, of Macon, were both charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Teresa Willis was also charged with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.

In the shooting, Holloway was allegedly involved in a dispute with Rashad Donta Milner, 26, who was following Holloway on Pio Nono in a vehicle. Holloway allegedly stopped and fired at Milner in front of the restaurant. No one was injured.

Deputies tracked Holloway to an apartment at Davis Homes, and found a rifle believed to have been used in the shooting, the release stated.

Teen charged with shooting of his uncle

A 16-year-old was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting his uncle at a store.

Deputies were called to M&M Groceries at 2760 Montpelier Avenue at about 5:24 p.m., according to a release. They found Ricky Wyche, 61, of Macon, had been shot.

Wyche and his nephew argued inside the store, then the nephew walked outside, pulled out a gun and shot at Wyche, who was still inside the store, striking him in the face. Wyche was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and treated for an injury not considered life threatening.

Three burglary suspects arrested

Three people were arrested Wednesday and charged with a burglary in which a safe and a car was stolen.

The burglary happened May 24 on Bonanza Drive. A suspect entered the home and took a safe and keys to a vehicle, then drove away in the vehicle, a 2003 BMW Z4 convertible, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The homeowner identified three suspects in the burglary.

Frank Brian Lacroix, 40, James Eric Sizemore, 46, and Summer Nicole Bennett, 22, all of Macon, have all been charged in the case. Lacroix was arrested, after a brief struggle with deputies, when he returned to the residence where the burglary occurred, the release stated. He was charged with burglary, auto theft and felony obstruction.

Sizemore and Bennett were arrested at the Best Western Riverside Inn on Riverside Drive. Both were charged with burglary.