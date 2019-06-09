‘I feel wonderful,’ Macon woman says after turning 106

106-year-old Macon woman ‘feels wonderful’ Virginia Witherington of Macon, Georgia, celebrated her 106th birthday with friends and family on Sunday. She enjoys chocolate and spicy food, said her friend, Mary Ussery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Virginia Witherington of Macon, Georgia, celebrated her 106th birthday with friends and family on Sunday. She enjoys chocolate and spicy food, said her friend, Mary Ussery.

Virginia Pair Witherington celebrated her birthday Sunday in the way that any 106-year-old would, which is by scarfing down some spicy food at a Mexican restaurant with friends and family.

Witherington, who worked 30 years as a bookkeeper for the Macon Water Authority, turned 106 on June 4. Her friend Mary Ussery said she isn’t sure if Witherington is the oldest person in Bibb County, but they hadn’t heard of anyone older.

Ussery said a woman just turned 106 in Taylor County but Witherington is five days older.





“I feel wonderful,” Witherington said as she joined the party.

Witherington celebrated her birthday at Margaritas Mexican Grill on Zebulon Road. Ussery said Witherington loves spicy food and chocolate. On Sunday she had a beef burrito, a beef enchilada, refried beans, Mexican rice and a good helping of chips and salsa. She finished it off with her favorite, chocolate ganache birthday cake.

When a young couple at the restaurant found out she was 106, they gave her $106.

Ussery said Witherington has had some medical issues but she still lives in her home, with around-the-clock care.

“She’s just an amazing lady,” Ussery said. “She’s kind to everyone.”