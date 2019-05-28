Man dies in head-on collision in Macon

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man died in a head-on collision in Macon on Tuesday.

Sherod Deonte Fuller, 26, of Macon, died in the wreck that happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Rocky Creek Road near McDonald’s, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, Fuller was traveling east in a Ford Mustang when he veered into the opposite lane, striking a Coca Cola truck head on. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Jones said Fuller was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, about an hour after the accident.