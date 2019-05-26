Arrest made in assault after victim talks days later, and other crime news

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Suspect arrested in assault after victim talks

For a week after a woman was assaulted on her front porch she was unable to talk, but once she did an arrest was made.

Dwayne Eddie Williams Jr., 29, of Macon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the May 13 incident on Brookwood Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim, who was not identified, was on her front porch when she was assaulted. She was not able to speak to investigators until May 20, the release stated. She remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The motive for the assault is unclear. Williams is being held on $16,700 bond.





Suspect Tased, arrested after armed robbery at residence

A man was Tased during an arrest Saturday for allegedly robbing people he knew a gunpoint to take a rifle.

The robbery happened at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Third Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. A man knocked on the door of a residence and demanded the occupants give him a rifle located inside the home.

Once he received the rifle, he fled. The occupants told investigators they knew the man, and identified him as Jyquiese Jalik Phllips, 19, of Macon.

A short time later patrol deputies were flagged down by a woman on Forest Hill Road, the release stated. The woman told them that Phillips, two other women and a small child were in a vehicle headed to Arlington Place. The woman said Phillips had been in a domestic dispute with one of the women inside the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, driven by Phillips, and conducted a traffic stop. According to the release, deputies saw a rifle in the car and when Phillips refused to comply with deputies’ commands he was Tased. Neither the women nor the child were injured, the release stated.

Phillips was charged with armed robbery, obstruction of an officer and cruelty to children. He is being held without bond.





Three arrested after shoplifting incident, car chase, crash

Three people were arrested Thursday after a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s that led to a car chase and a crash.

At about 4 p.m. a report came in of three men taking multiple carts of items from Kohl’s on 6275 Zebulon Road. When deputies arrived they were directed to the suspects leaving in a red Honda Accord. After a short chase the driver struck a vehicle on Eisenhower Parkway at Pine Avenue. The three occupants fled on foot but were caught by deputies. There were complaints of injuries from the wreck.

D’Angelo Moody, 20, of Macon, was the alleged driver. He was charged with felony shoplifting, fleeing and eluding, aggressive driving, child cruelty and interference with government property. He is being held on $8,050 bond. He was one of Macon Regional Crimestoppers Top 15 Most Wanted for probation violation.

Za’mone Keontae Williams, 19, and Marquis Don Bronner, 18, both of Macon, were charged with felony shoplifting. They both had multiple warrants in unrelated cases and are being held without bond.

J