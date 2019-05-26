Perry man drowns at Lake Lanier

Officials urge caution around water, stress importance of wearing life jackets More and more people are spending time in, or on the banks of, the Chattahoochee River. As summer approaches, it's important to remember to be safe whether you're in, on, or near the water. That means wearing a life jacket. Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More and more people are spending time in, or on the banks of, the Chattahoochee River. As summer approaches, it's important to remember to be safe whether you're in, on, or near the water. That means wearing a life jacket. Learn more here.

A Perry man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday after falling off a personal watercraft.

Hall County authorities identified the victim as Reginald Terrell Whitehead, 30, of Perry, according to the Gainesville Times.

Capt. Zachary Brackett, division chief with Hall County Fire Services, told 11Alive News that rescuers were contacted at about 8:32 p.m. and divers were there within minutes. Divers searched for about an hour then the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began using a remote underwater vehicle and was able to locate the body.

Brackett said Whitehead was on the watercraft waiting on family members to return to the boat ramp with a trailer to load it up when he fell off. Brackett said Whitehead was not wearing a life jacket.

It was the second drowning at Lake Lanier on Saturday. The body of a 61-year-old man was recovered from the lake earlier in the day.