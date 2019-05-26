Woman killed in Warner Robins wreck identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman killed in a one-car accident in Warner Robins on Saturday has been identified.

Evelyn Williams, 60, of Americus died in the crash on Watson Boulevard near Carl Vinson Parkway, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. Her husband, Johnny Williams, 52, remains in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.

Johnny Williams was driving a 2017 Chevy Malibu headed east on Watson near Carl Vinson Parkway at about 8:03 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line and two west-bound lanes before striking a utility pole and a large power transformer, then coming to a rest behind Home Depot.