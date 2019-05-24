Local
Macon man killed in head-on crash involving 2 teens, sheriff’s report says
A 51-year-old Macon man was killed in an overnight head-on crash on Mercer University Drive near Bloomfield Road.
Roland Holt was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m. Friday, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The crash happened late Thursday night.
Holt was driving a Nissan Murano eastbound on Mercer University Drive when he crossed the center line, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The Nissan Murano struck a Jeep Cherokee head-on, the release said. The SUV was traveling westbound on Mercer University Drive.
The Jeep Cherokee’s 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and were listed in stable condition Friday.
The crash was reported to 911 at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, Jones said.
The crash marks the 12th fatal accident in Macon-Bibb so far this year, Jones said.
The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
