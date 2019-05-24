Macon man killed in head-on crash involving 2 teens, sheriff’s report says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 51-year-old Macon man was killed in an overnight head-on crash on Mercer University Drive near Bloomfield Road.

Roland Holt was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m. Friday, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The crash happened late Thursday night.

Holt was driving a Nissan Murano eastbound on Mercer University Drive when he crossed the center line, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.





The Nissan Murano struck a Jeep Cherokee head-on, the release said. The SUV was traveling westbound on Mercer University Drive.





The Jeep Cherokee’s 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and were listed in stable condition Friday.

The crash was reported to 911 at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, Jones said.

The crash marks the 12th fatal accident in Macon-Bibb so far this year, Jones said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.



