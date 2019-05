Local Peach picking now in full swing at Georgia’s largest grower May 23, 2019 04:45 PM

Peach picking started May 8 and is in full swing at Lane Southern Orchards in Peach County, Ga. It'll stay that way until about mid-August. They are picking 15,000 to 20,000 boxes of peaches per day and have 5,000 acres of peach trees.