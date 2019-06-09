Here’s a way to visit Macon’s museums free of charge for up to a week

When you check out the Macon Museum Pass from your local Georgia public library, this is what it will look like. klemoine@macon.com

Do you want to get in to some of Macon’s local museums for free? Now you can.

The Macon Museum Pass was officially released Thursday after nearly a two-month delay. The passes were originally scheduled to be released April 11.

“We have been having calls on a daily basis from people who are excited to check it out, want to check it out. They have heard about it,” said Jeanne Peloquin, Middle Georgia Regional Library marketing coordinator .

The pass grants free admission for up to four people to Macon’s Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Tubman Museum and Museum of Arts and Sciences. It can checked out at any one of Georgia’s 405 public libraries for up to one week.

Peloquin believes the pass will give access to Macon’s rich culture and history to everyone. She said sometimes that cost of museum admissions may keep some people away.

“Cost is a barrier to a lot of people when it comes to pursuing leisure activities or educational activities, so one way I would definitely consider this program a success is if people who might not otherwise financially be able to go to those museums and experience those cultural opportunities are able to do so,” Peloquin said.

For those wondering what to expect at each museum, The Telegraph checked out a pass Thursday at the Washington Memorial Library and spent a day at the museums.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Displays at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame showcases the history and achievements of the state’s Olympic, professional, collegiate and high school athletes.

This museum is a sports enthusiast’s paradise. You get to learn all about Georgia sports. Whether you’re into basketball, football, hockey, golf, or martial arts, this is the place for you.

The museum encourages involvement from its visitors. You have the opportunity to complete a scavenger hunt quiz. As you walk through the museum and all the exhibits, you answer questions and learn what you didn’t know about Georgia’s sports history.

The museum also includes interactive play areas such as basketball courts and race car simulators, and a theater showing a short film that uses athletic achievements in Georgia to inspire people to accomplish their life goals.

Tubman Museum

Just across from the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is the Tubman Museum. This museum is for the historians and people eager to learn about different cultures.

Inside, you will get a look at artifacts, history and art of African-American culture. This insightful, thought-provoking museum will leave you appreciating African-American culture and understanding their history and struggles.

The accomplishments of African-Americans throughout history are on full display through impressive artistic displays. One featured exhibit is Errol Bruce’s “The Art and Craft of Marquetry,” a collection of wood-based designs.

Your tour of the Tubman Museum would not be complete without a visit to the gift shop where you can purchase a memento of your visit.

Museum of Arts and Sciences

The Museum of Arts and Sciences is a little bit of a drive from the Tubman Museum and Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, but it sure to leave you satisfied as well.

This museum is perfect for the aspiring artist and people who are interested in the many wonders of the world and outer space. You can make your own work of art, visit animals in the mini-zoo and learn about rocks and minerals.

While many of the exhibits may seem geared towards young children, this museum has something that will interest all ages.

The museum’s featured attraction is the planetarium show with amazing views of the galaxy in a large, overhead theater.

If you like to create, learn, explore, and play, the Museum of Arts and Sciences is for you.

We were was able to visit all of these museums in one day free of charge. But you can stretch you visits over a week by stopping by your local library. You check out the pass just like like you would check out a book.

Just don’t get too attached to it. It is due back in a week.