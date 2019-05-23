Perry City Council decides on date to elect a new mayor. One man throws hat in the race.

Perry leaders talk about why they didn’t get opposition in election For the second time in the past three election cycles, city of Perry leaders did not draw opposition during qualifying for the upcoming election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the second time in the past three election cycles, city of Perry leaders did not draw opposition during qualifying for the upcoming election.

Perry residents will likely vote for a new mayor in the fall.

The City Council decided the date, Sept. 17, will be the date for the mayoral election, they decided at Monday’s work session, said Palmer Communications Manager Ellen Palmer.





Council can’t formally approve the date until after Mayor Jimmy Faircloth’s service officially ends May 31, Palmer said. The date for the election is set to be approved at the June 4 meeting.

The Houston County Board of Elections handles Perry’s election under contract and sets the qualifying dates. Beverly Nable, the county’s registration and election supervisor, said if the city officially sets Sept. 17 at the election date, then qualifying will be held July 15-17.

Faircloth, who has served as mayor for 9 1/2 years, announced his resignation May 10. He said wanted to focus more time on his job at Central Georgia Technical College, where he is assistant vice president of facilities and ancillary services.

His term expires at the end of 2021, so the winner of the special election will serve until then.

Councilman Randall Walker, the mayor pro-tem, plans to run for the mayor’s seat. Ordinarily, Walker would serve as mayor until the special election, but since he is running he will have to step down once he qualifies.





Walker said he will serve as mayor until then, and then the council will elect a new mayor pro-tem to serve until the election.





Walker said he will make a formal announcement on June 5. He has served on council for 9 1/2 years.

“I think I’m the right candidate to keep the momentum going,” he said.

Faircloth and three council members were up for re-election in 2017 but no one qualified to run against them. It was the second time in the last three election cycles that no one qualified to run against any of the incumbents.