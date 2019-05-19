Macon Goodwill robbed; suspect sought in Domino’s driver robbery

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Goodwill store robbed

A gunman robbed the Goodwill store on Zebulon Road on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the store located near Interstate 475, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. A man with a gun entered the store and demanded money from the clerks. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he fled in a red vehicle.

He was described as a black male wearing all black clothes and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Teen sought in pizza delivery armed robbery

A Macon teen is being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver.

Raquan Parker, 17, is suspected in the robbery that happened on April 19, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release issued Saturday.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on A Street. The driver, Abusomwan Osazuwa, 68, of Macon, was delivering a pizza when three people approached him. The release states that Parker pointed a pistol at Osazuwa and demanded the keys in his Toyota Avalon. The suspects fled in the vehicle, which was found April 21, along with a stolen gun.

“Parker is known to frequent the south Macon area where his mother lives but has not been seen for some time,” the release stated.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. There is no description of the other two suspects. Investigators are still working to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Man shot at Warner Robins apartment complex





A suspect is being sought in connection with a shooting at Lake Vista Apartments in Warner Robins on Thursday.

Officers were called to the complex off North Houston Road at 9:33 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot victim somewhere in the complex, according to a police department release.

They found the 30-year-old victim, who had walked away from the scene of the shooting, had a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim, who as not identified, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The wound was not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect was identified as a black male, possibly in his 20s and possibly driving a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Neighbor’s tip leads to burglary arrests

A watchful neighbor’s tip led to the arrest of two burglary suspects in Macon last week.

At about 7:30 a.m. on May 12, a resident on Highpoint Drive called to report a suspicious man and woman at home, according to a sheriff’s office release. The neighbor gave a description along with the tag number of the car.

While checking the area deputies spotted the car at the Shell station on Riverside Drive at Pierce Avenue. A Glock pistol was found in the vehicle.

Ebony Te’lice Badger, 23, of Macon, and Jaquelon Antonio Solomon, 24, of Macon, were both arrested and charged with burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Suspect sought in assault on woman

A suspect is being sought in connection with an assault on a woman in Macon.

The incident happened May 10 in the 1400 block of Brentwood Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office release. Deputies found a woman on the porch of a home with multiple injuries to her face and head. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

On May 13 the sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of a male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.