Girl struck by car while riding bicycle across road in Bibb County

A 9-year-old was seriously hurt when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a car in the 5200 block of Bloomfield Road early Friday night.

The girl was airlifted to Egleston hospital operated by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta from the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

She was in critical condition, but stable condition Saturday, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Williams.

The 17-year-old driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis was headed north on Bloomfield Road when the bicycle crossed in front of the car and was struck, according to the release. The driver of the car and his 16-year-old passenger were not hurt.

Bloomfield Road has two northbound, two southbound and one center lane. The accident happened near Colony West Apartments in West Bibb County.

The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.



