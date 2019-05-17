‘It’s an amazing privilege.’ Maconite becomes editor-in-chief of Columbia Law Review

Mary Marshall, from Macon, is the new editor-in-chief of the Columbia Law Review. Special to The Telegraph

Mary Marshall woke up at 6 a.m. with several text messages on her phone and one voicemail message.

The voicemail was from the former executive managing editor of the Columbia Law Review telling Marshall congratulations for receiving the position of editor-in-chief at the law review for the next academic year.

“That’s the voicemail I still have saved on my phone — best voicemail I’ve ever gotten,” Marshall said.

Marshall, 31, said she started in a career in education because she recognized at a young age how impactful a good education can be on a child’s life versus a bad education After teaching in Harlem, New York, for seven years, she decided to go to Columbia Law School.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marshall, whose parents are both lawyers, wants to either go into death penalty law or criminal justice reform work after she graduates.

She said she is extremely grateful to be selected for the Columbia Law Review’s editor-in-chief.

“It’s an amazing privilege. The Law Review is one of the best in the country, and to be able to play a role in shaping scholarship on that level is, again, just an amazing privilege,” she said.

But, she did say it’s a lot of work working a full-time job and attending law school.

“It’s definitely a bit stressful at points, but overall I’m so honored that I get the opportunity to be in this position and to work on behalf of my peers on the Review to make it an excellent institution for them as well as work to promote new and diverse voices in legal scholarship.”

Vincent J. Dooley Awards

A ceremony held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta announced the recipients of two scholarships from Vince Dooley, a former University of Georgia football head coach, according to a news release.

Karsen Ochs ,of First Presbyterian Day School, and William McKinley Thompson III, of Stratford Academy, received the scholarships for $1,000 per year at a four-year institution, and the recipients will also receive $500 to donate to charities of their choosing, according to the release.

2019 Legislative Advocate of the Year Award

Baldwin County Commissioner Henry Craig received the 2019 Legislative Advocate of the Year Award from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia during their 2019 annual conference, according to a news release.

“Henry Craig’s active engagement in ACCG has strengthened his advocacy concerning significant issues in which all counties face,” said Dave Wills, the executive director of association, in the release. “His efforts have helped bring much-needed awareness to issues such as mental health. His passion and dedication to his work and Georgia Counties is unmatched.”

Craig serves as the co-chair of the association’s Mental Health Committee and led the association’s first Mental Health Summit in August 2018, according to the release.

“County governments are the closest constitutional government to the citizens of Georgia’s 159 counties. It is an honor to have the opportunity to speak and work for not just Baldwin County residents, but for everyone within our state,” said Craig, in the release.

2019 Best of Macon Award

LBA Ware, a software development company for mortgage lending and banking operations, received the 2019 Best of Macon Award in the Software Company category from the Macon Award Program, according to a news release.

The business was also inducted into the 2019 Macon Business Hall of Fame because it received the award five times, according to the release.

“LBA Ware is proud to promote economic prosperity in Georgia while serving the mortgage banking industry nationwide,” said Lori Brewer, LBA Ware founder and CEO. “Being recognized for excellence at both the national and local levels is a great honor. We are excited to grow our business in downtown Macon, provide jobs for graduates from area universities and contribute directly to the area’s revitalization.”

Georgia Department of Education’s Award of Excellence

A Georgia Academy for the Blind high school senior received the Georgia Department of Education’s Award of Excellence, which honors Georgia high school seniors with disabilities who have demonstrated success in and out of the classroom, according to a news release.

Austin Rogers, an intern with The Medical Center, Navicent Health’s Project SEARCH program, was selected by his teachers to compete for the award because he maintained a 4.0 grade point average while volunteering in the community to raise awareness of visual impairments and during his internship, according to the release.

“Austin immediately makes a connection with everyone he encounters, our employees and patients and visitors alike. He gives a cheery good morning or good afternoon. He’s making a huge difference in the lives of the teammates and visitors here,” said Darrell Palmer, customer service and guest relations manager for Navicent Health. “He is very enthusiastic about learning and is just caring to everyone he encounters.”

North America’s Top 50 Economic Developer

Angie Gheesling, of the Houston County Development Authority, was selected for the list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developer 2019 by Consultant Connect, according to Consultant Connect’s website.