Man dies weeks after fiery crash that shut down I-75 in Macon

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man who was badly burned in a fiery crash that shut down Interstate 75 earlier this month died in an Atlanta hospital early Thursday morning.

Torrence Allen Lockheart, of Oglethorpe, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn center just before 3 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The 34-year-old was flown there by helicopter after the May 3 wreck on I-75 southbound at Eisenhower Parkway.

Lockheart was at the wheel of a sports utility vehicle when he apparently lost control and went off the road into the woods, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The car burst into flames. Passersby helped pull Lockheart and his passenger, 29-year-old Andrea Simmons, from the wreckage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Simmons was hospitalized for her injuries and has since been released, according to the sheriff’s office. The wreck is still being investigated.