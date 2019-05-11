Local
Macon man in critical condition after pickup flips, ejects him
A Macon man was seriously hurt Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Parkway near its intersection with Ivey Drive.
Timothy Gordon, 57, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said. Gordon was listed Saturday night in critical condition.
Gordon was the passenger in a Chevrolet pickup tuck that the driver lost control of as the vehicle began to hydroplane about 4:30 p.m., the release said. The pickup flipped several times and Gordon was ejected. The driver was not hurt.
The accident remains under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
