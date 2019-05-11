Macon man in critical condition after pickup flips, ejects him

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

A Macon man was seriously hurt Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Parkway near its intersection with Ivey Drive.

Timothy Gordon, 57, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said. Gordon was listed Saturday night in critical condition.

Gordon was the passenger in a Chevrolet pickup tuck that the driver lost control of as the vehicle began to hydroplane about 4:30 p.m., the release said. The pickup flipped several times and Gordon was ejected. The driver was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.