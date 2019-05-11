Motorcyclist from Macon killed in head-on crash in Crawford County

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A motorcyclist from Macon was killed Saturday in a head-on collision with a Jeep in Crawford County, the coroner says.

Christopher Taylor, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:30 a.m. crash on Ga. 42 south near Taylor’s Mill Road, said Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox.

No one else was injured.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.