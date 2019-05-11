Local
Motorcyclist from Macon killed in head-on crash in Crawford County
A motorcyclist from Macon was killed Saturday in a head-on collision with a Jeep in Crawford County, the coroner says.
Christopher Taylor, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:30 a.m. crash on Ga. 42 south near Taylor’s Mill Road, said Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox.
No one else was injured.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
