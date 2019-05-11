Tractor-trailer carrying liquid nitrogen hits car on I-75 in Macon; 2 sent to hospital

A crash between a tractor-trailer carrying liquid nitrogen and a Honda Accord sent two people to the hospital and snarled Saturday morning traffic. Special to The Telegraph

A crash between a tractor-trailer carrying liquid nitrogen and a Honda Accord on Interstate-75 southbound sent two people to the hospital and snarled Saturday morning traffic.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Both drivers were listed in stable condition, the release said. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash on I-75 southbound at Rocky Creek Road at 9:10 a.m.

The tractor-trailer had been attempting to merge from the middle lane to the right lane and struck a Honda Accord as it began to merge, the release said. The tractor-trailer driver then veered left and struck a concrete wall and began to roll on its side and then onto the Honda Accord.

Traffic was temporarily diverted from I-75 south to the Eisenhower Parkway exit ramp.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department’s Hazmat team also responded to the scene as a precaution because the tractor-trailer was carrying liquid nitrogen.

None of the liquid nitrogen leaked, the sheriff’s office said in an email.

Southbound lanes of I-75 reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.