‘Right now is one of my proudest moments.’ Bibb County school is first in nation to win this tech award.

A Bibb County School is the first public high school in the nation to receive an award that recognizes schools that are using technology to transform education.

Westside High School was presented with the SMART Exemplary School award on Thursday in the school’s media center.

“Right now is one of my proudest moments as being principal of Westside knowing that our students are being exposed and being able to work with the technology on a day-to-day basis,” said Principal Michael Horton.

SMART Technologies, a global technology provider for schools, presents this award to schools that utilize SMART’s technology effectively in the classroom, said Karen Nelson, the director of marketing and communications at SMART Technologies. She said she believes every school in Bibb County is using their software.





“The first in the United States is really just recognizing the fact that Westside has a lot of great technology implementation happening,” she said.

Horton said the teachers and students are responsible for this award, and he said this award shows how Bibb County is preparing its students for the workforce.

“I want to emphasize the work that’s being done here in Bibb County to make sure our students are ready,” he said. “It’s awesome seeing where we can go with the support that’s being offered through Bibb County Schools.”

U.S. Presidential Scholar

A Houston County High School student is one of three Georgia students who has been recognized as a 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education, according to a news release.

Keerti Jessica Soundappan, of Kathleen, won the award, and she was selected based on academic achievement, essays and community service, according to the release.

“I want to congratulate this year’s class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement both inside of the classroom and out,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, in the release. “Their hard work and commitment to excellence, no matter what challenge they are tackling, will serve them well throughout their lifelong learning journeys. I have no doubt that many of tomorrow’s leaders are among this year’s class of Scholars.”

More than 5,200 students qualified for the awards. Fifteen students were chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education, according to the release.