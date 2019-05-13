Abortion law, Ardent Mills to close and Perry mayor to resign: Last week in Macon

Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill: What you need to know Georgia's The Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, better known as the Heartbeat Bill, would restrict abortion access and legality. Here is what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia's The Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, better known as the Heartbeat Bill, would restrict abortion access and legality. Here is what you need to know.

Perry mayor resigns

Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth will step down at the end of the month after more than nine years in office.

Faircloth, 58, told The Telegraph Friday he resigned to focus more on his job at Central Georgia Technical College where he is vice president for facilities and ancillary services.

A special election will be held to fill the remainder of his term that ends in 2021. Councilman Randall Walker will serve in Faircloth’s place after May 31.

“I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Perry as Mayor for the last nine and one-half years,” Faircloth penned in a handwritten letter to city officials and residents of Perry. “I have also enjoyed working with each of you as we guided the city and planned for its continued success and growth.”

Macon mill to close

Macon’s Ardent Mills, that has been open for more than 100 years, will shut down operations this summer.

The Denver-based company announced Friday that the Macon mill will close June 30. There are 20 employees currently working at the Macon site.

The Macon mill dates back to 1913 when a group of investors that included the Birdsey family announced plans to open the city’s first flour mill on Poplar Street.

Gov. Kemp signs abortion law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act May 7.





The bill prohibits abortions once embryonic cardiac activity is detected. Most women learn they are pregnant between four and seven weeks, and a “heartbeat” may first be detected between five or six weeks, according to the American Pregnancy Association.





Exceptions to the law would include:





The abortion would prevent the death or severe physical impairment of the mother.

The pregnancy is 20 weeks or less along, and the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest. There must be an official police report alleging an offense of rape or incest occurred.

A doctor determines the pregnancy is “medically futile,” meaning that a severe and incurable birth defect or chromosomal abnormality would result in the child having little to no life expectancy.

In addition, the law recognizes unborn children as natural persons.

“Modern medical science, not available decades ago, demonstrates that unborn children are a class of living, distinct persons and more expansive state recognition of unborn children as persons did not exist when Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) and Roe v. Wade (1973) established abortion-related precedents,” the law reads.

The law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020. The ACLU of Georgia has promised to file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s new abortion law.

Oklahoma, Georgia to play home-and-home football series

Football powers Oklahoma and Georgia have agreed to play in 2023 and 2031, the Associated Press reports.

The Sooners will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, 2023, and Georgia will host on Sept. 13, 2031. 2023 marks the 100-year anniversary of the opening of Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium.

The teams have only played once. Georgia defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in the 2018 Rose Bowl during the College Football playoffs.