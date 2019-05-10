Expect delays overnight Sunday on 1-75 during pedestrian bridge installation. Here’s more.

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Motorists may want to seek alternate routes for an overnight installation of a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 75 in Macon late Sunday and early Monday.

The pedestrian bridge is being installed over I-75 between Walnut Street and Hardeman Avenue as part of the I-75/Interstate 16 improvements project, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.

Traffic is expected to be paced by local law enforcement to clear the area and make it safe while the bridge is being lowered into place and installed, the release said.

“This will give the crews a short window of time with no vehicles in the vicinity to install the pedestrian bridge,” the release said.

One northbound and southbound lane of Interstate 75 between Walnut Street and Hardeman Avenue will close at 9 p.m. Sunday. Orange and white barrels will be used to block the closed lanes and maneuver traffic into the open lanes. Signage alerting motorists of the work is already in place.

At midnight, law enforcement will perform a brief traffic pace, bringing traffic behind them down to a speed of five miles per hour.

Here’s where the paces will take place:

I-75 northbound at Mile Post 162

1-75 southbound at Mile Post 171

I-16 westbound at Mile Post 2

“Motorists and truck drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if necessary by calling Georgia 511, or checking the free Georgia 511 app,” the release said. “Otherwise, drivers who encounter the lane closures and the pacing operation are urged to be alert to the law enforcement vehicles, to be patient and to drive carefully through the work zone when it is opened.”