One dead in wreck after truck flips near Fort Valley
A man driving small tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Monday afternoon in Peach County.
Coroner Kerry Rooks said the man’s truck flipped in the single-vehicle crash sometime after 2 p.m. on U.S. 341, about 4 miles south of Fort Valley.
The man’s identity was withheld until his family could be notified.
“He’s not local but we haven’t been able to get in touch with his family,” Rooks said.
