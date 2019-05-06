One dead in wreck after truck flips near Fort Valley

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man driving small tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Monday afternoon in Peach County.

Coroner Kerry Rooks said the man’s truck flipped in the single-vehicle crash sometime after 2 p.m. on U.S. 341, about 4 miles south of Fort Valley.

The man’s identity was withheld until his family could be notified.

“He’s not local but we haven’t been able to get in touch with his family,” Rooks said.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.