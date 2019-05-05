Purse-snatching suspects sought, security guard shot, and other crime news

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Arrest made in purse snatching, others sought

A man has been arrested and two others are sought in connection with a purse snatching from an 85-year-old woman.

The incident happened April 4 at Walmart on Booth Road in Warner Robins, according to a police department release. The woman reported a man ran by her and snatched her purse from her hands.

Store management supplied video of three suspects believed to be involved. Detective Karmen Thompson was able to identify one through a Crimestoppers tip, the release stated. Gerard Wright, 17, of Warner Robins, was a arrested May 1 and charged with robbery. Two other suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Security guard shot in Warner Robins

A security guard at a Warner Robins apartment complex was shot Friday after a dispute.

The 41-year-old victim, who was not identified, was shot at approximately 9:45 p.m. at Savannah Apartments at 120 Ignico Drive, according to a police department release.

The victim stated he had been in a dispute with another man at the complex earlier in the day and that man is the probable suspect in the shooting, according to a the release. Investigators are working to identify the suspect.

The victim was treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon and has been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Tyler Del Giomo at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Bibb deputies investigate shooting at motel

Bibb County deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at American Best Value Inn on Romeiser Road.

The incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. Deputies found Shannon Williams, 21, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was in a fight with Denyke Glenn, 23, and Glenn pulled a gun and shot him once, the release stated.

Williams was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was treated for injuries not considered life threatening.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Glenn is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.





Man wanted for questioning in Family Dollar stickup

A man is being sought for questioning in connection with the armed robbery of Family Dollar at 160 Emery Highway.

Two men have already been arrested and charged with the robbery that happened on March 9. Alan Vontora Madison, 22, and Warren Jumal Williams, 23, are both facing charges of armed robbery in connection with the incident.

The man now being sought for questioning is De’Kese Raquine Blash, 19. Anyone with information on where to find him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.