Byron man dies after struck by pickup when attempting to walk across roadway

A 64-year-old man was struck by a pickup as he tried to walk across a main roadway in Perry and died from his injuries Friday night.

Vijaykumar Bhathawala, of Byron, walked into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado when he attempted to cross General Courtney Hodges Boulevard near Baird Drive about 10:10 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol reported.

Bhathawala was not walking in a crosswalk, GSP Cpl. Phillip Kilgore said in an email.

The accident remains under investigation.

