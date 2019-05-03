Fiery crash on I-75 in Bibb County sends 2 to hospital, snarls traffic

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A fiery crash on Interstate 75 southbound at the Eisenhower Parkway exit ramp Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital and snarled rush hour traffic.

A woman lost control of her vehicle shortly before 5 p.m., went off the road and the vehicle burst into flames, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Several passersby helped get the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, the release said.

The woman was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and a a male passenger was airlifted Grady hospital in Atlanta.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.



