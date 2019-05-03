Barnesville man linked to bank robberies in Middle Georgia, Columbus pleads guilty

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Barnesville man connected to bank robberies in Macon, Forsyth and Columbus in 2017 has entered a guilty plea in federal court.

Clifford Terrell, 44, admitted to all three bank robberies in his signed plea agreement, which allowed him to plead guilty Thursday to one count of bank robbery, according to a news release.

Terrell is expected to be sentenced Aug. 7 by Judge Marc Treadwell in federal court in Macon, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

The robberies were Sept. 5, 2017 at the BB&T on North Lee Street in Forsyth; Sept. 10, 2017 at the CB&T on Milgen Road in Columbus; and Sept. 22, 2017 at the SB&T on Zebulon Road in Macon.

In all three robberies, Terrell slid a note to the teller demanding $2,500 in cash, the release said. In the Macon robbery, the teller did not realize that the bank was being robbed and thought Terrell had filled out the wrong slip for a withdrawal.

“I’m not teasing, I want you to give me $2,500… I don’t want to hurt anybody and I don’t want to see any police,” Terrell told the teller, according to the release.

The teller handed over the cash in small bag containing dye explosive. Matching dye stains were found on Terrell’s clothing when his home was searched, the release said.

Terrell was identified as the suspect based on witnesses who gave police his vehicle tag number. Clothing matching that worn by the bank robber and captured by surveillance cameras were also found in Terrell’s home, according to the release.

“I want to thank our local and federal law enforcement partners who worked quickly to identify and arrest a serial bank robber,” U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler for the Middle District of Georgia said in the release. “The safety and well-being of our citizens is our highest priority, and we are committed to making sure people who commit violent crime and disrupt the peace are held accountable.”