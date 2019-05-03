Lane closures are set to begin on I-75. Here’s what you need to know.

GDOT making time constructing I-16 from Spring Street to river crossing Georgia Department of Transportation constructing I-16 from Spring Street to river crossing in 100-ft. sections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia Department of Transportation constructing I-16 from Spring Street to river crossing in 100-ft. sections.

Demolition of the old Riverside Drive Bridge is expected to start next week, which means overnight lane closures on Interstate 75 in Bibb County.

The lane closures under the old Riverside Drive Bridge are needed to give demolition crews space to safely remove the old structure, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.

The work is expected to take several weeks.

Starting Monday, a lane of Interstate 75 both northbound and southbound under the old Riverside Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic during daily overnight shifts from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the end of May, the release said.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution through or alongside the work zones.

For more information about alternate routes, download the Georgia 511 app, a free app available on both iPhone and Android smart devices.