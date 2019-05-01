Man dies after head-on collision on Ga. 49 in Byron

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Byron, a coroner said.

Charles Patrick Curtis, 31, was traveling west on Ga. 49 when he crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound pickup truck, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.

Curtis was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. at the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, Rooks said.

Rooks said Curtis’ driver license had a Warner Robins address.

The crash happened near W.E. Green Parkway, about a mile south of Interstate 75, Rooks said.





The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, Rooks said.