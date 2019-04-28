Former mayor in midstate who was brigadier general in Ga. Army National Guard has died

From left, Forsyth Mayor Eric Willson presents former mayor Paul Jossey with a proclamation as former mayor Ralph Ogletree and Councilman Mike Dodd look on. Jossey died Sunday. Special to The Telegraph

Paul H. Jossey Jr., former mayor of Forsyth and a retired brigadier general in the Georgia Army National Guard, died early Sunday. He was 87.

He served as mayor for 12 years and he served in the guard for 43 years, according to his obituary.

“He will be sorely missed,” said Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson. “He was a true public servant and he was just a fixture in town.”

The city’s public safety building, which houses the police and fire departments, is named in Jossey’s honor. On March 12, Jossey’s birthday, the city issued a proclamation declaring the day in his honor. He was also inducted in the National Guard Hall of Fame.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Forsyth United Methodist Church. The Rev. Rick Maeser will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church following the service. Burial will be private.