Waynesboro murder suspect arrested in Bibb, and other crime news from the week

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

A man wanted for murder in Waynesboro was arrested in Bibb County on Tuesday.

Bibb deputies and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Cyrus Dion Mincey, 27, of Augusta, at a residence on Peavy Drive.

According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Mincey and two other men were involved in the shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr., 27, on April 5.

Bibb deputies charge two in Family Dollar robbery

Two men have been charged in the March 9 armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in Macon.

Warren Jumal Williams, 23, and Alan Vontora Madison, 22, both of Macon, are charged with armed robbery, according to a sheriff’s office release. The two are accused of robbing the Family Dollar at 160 Emery Hwy.

Madison was arrested April 18 by the Carrolton Police Department and is being held there on armed robbery and other charges. He will be transferred to the Bibb jail once the Carrolton charges are resolved. Williams was arrested early Friday morning by Bibb County deputies at a residence on Leaf Drive.

Man robs Macon loan company

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a Macon loan company.

The incident happened at about 4:44 p.m. Tuesday at Access Loan Co. at 3311 Pio Nono Ave. A man with a gun entered the business and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount.

He is described as a black male, wearing khaki colored pants and a green “traffic vest.” He used a towel to cover his face. He fled in the direction of Newberg Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.





Two arrested in purse snatching incidents

Bibb deputies have charged two suspects with a string of purse snatching incidents in Macon.

Jadarius Malik Card, 18, and a 16-year-old have been charged with three counts each of robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property (vehicle). Two incidents happened Tuesday and Wednesday at Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., and another happened Wednesday at Walmart on Gray Highway.

Later Wednesday, a deputy spotted a black Mercedes fitting the description of the suspect vehicle and stopped it at Family Dollar on Mercer University Drive. Card was the driver of the vehicle, according to the release, which was found to have been stolen. A gun was also found in the vehicle.

Warner Robins police seek men who robbed, assaulted business owner in his home

Warner Robins police are looking for three males who broke into a business owner’s home, then assaulted and robbed him when he came home with the day’s deposit.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Erin Lee Court, according to a police department release. The victim was identified only as a 61-year-old business owner.

He arrived home to find three armed men waiting for him, who demanded money. They struck him in the head and fled with the deposit. The victim refused medical treatment.

The suspects were described as two black males and one white male, all in their late teens to early 20s. All were about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wore dark clothing. They fled in an unknown type of vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.









