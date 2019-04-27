Jones County High School senior killed in crash less than a month before graduation

Did you know? Hazard light safety in the rain It's against the law to use your hazard lights while driving. Be safe, don't drive in the rain with hazard lights on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's against the law to use your hazard lights while driving. Be safe, don't drive in the rain with hazard lights on.

A Jones County High School senior was killed Friday afternoon in a wreck on Gray Highway.

Kaitlyn Skidmore, 18, was crossing Gray Highway from Graham Road to Homer Roberts Road, when a northbound cement truck plowed into the passenger side of her black Toyota Rav4, Jones County sheriff’s Lt. Kenny Allen said.

Skidmore, who is thought to have been on her way back to school from her house at the time, was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, shortly after the 2:30 p.m. crash.

No charges have been filed and the traffic investigation is ongoing, Allen said.

A few hours after the wreck, the high school shared news of Skidmore’s death on its Facebook page.

“Grief counselors will be on campus Monday for students and staff,” according to the post. “Please keep the Skidmore family and our school in your prayers during this difficult time!”