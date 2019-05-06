Georgia’s population grew since 2010. What about Middle Georgia?

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me

Macon-Bibb saw its estimated population decrease by about 2% from 2010 to 2018 — a trend that is common in much of Middle Georgia, according to recently released U.S. Census population estimates.





Macon-Bibb’s population decreased by 1.7%, from 155,795 in 2010 to 153,095 in 2018.

Bibb County did see growth in its estimated population from 2017 to 2018 by about 203 residents, or 0.1%.

Of Bibb’s neighbors, only Houston and Monroe counties saw an increase in population over the eight year period. Houston’s estimated population grew by 11.1%, from 139,914 in 2010 to 155,469 in 2018. Monroe’s estimated population grew 5.1%, from 26,173 in 2010 to 27,520 in 2018.

The state’s metro Atlanta counties saw its population increase by the largest percentages. The county that grew the most over the eight year period was Forsyth County, which saw its population increase by 34.8%, from 175,511 in 2010 to 236,612 in 2018. In terms of percentage growth, Forsyth ranked as the ninth fastest-growing county in the country over that period.

When compared against counties that are home to the state’s second-tier cities of Augusta, Columbus and Savannah, Macon-Bibb was the only to lose population during the eight year period. Savannah’s Chatham County grew by 9.1%. Columbus’ Muscogee County grew by 1.9%. Augusta-Richmond County grew by about 0.5%.

Census population estimates for towns and cities is expected to be released later this month. Overall, Georgia saw its population increase by 8.6% from 2010 to 2018.

Data used in this map comes from U.S. Census estimates between April 1, 2010 and July 1, 2018.

It’s important to note that these numbers are estimates, and it’s different from the ten-year census. The 2020 Census will offer an official count of the entire U.S. population.

Those 2020 counts will be used to determine how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives. State officials will also use the 2020 numbers to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts.