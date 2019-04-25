Firefighters sent to the hospital after blaze damaged to two downtown homes

Firefighters hospitalized battling downtown Macon house fires Four Macon-Bibb County firefighters were hospitalized Wednesday night after getting hurt while extinguishing downtown house fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four Macon-Bibb County firefighters were hospitalized Wednesday night after getting hurt while extinguishing downtown house fires.

In all, five firefighters were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after battling a blaze that caused significant damage to two homes in downtown Macon.





The fire was the second time since 2017 that the 988 High St. property caught on fire. Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said crews responded to a call of a structure fire about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of High Street.

Riggins said the first crew on scene discovered that two houses were ablaze and a third house was affected.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire so it didn’t spread inside the third home, Riggins said.

“People were inside of the homes, but everybody was able to get out safely,” he said. “No citizens were actively burned or injured.”

Initially, four firefighters were sent to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and a fifth was sent later, Riggins said. All were released, with the last one going home just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

One firefighter, who jammed his hand on the scene, is expected to return to work Friday.





A second firefighter suffered a high-ankle sprang, and a third is scheduled for followup MRI series on a possible spinal injury to make sure he’s OK, Riggins said. Those firefighters may be out for a little while, he said.

Two other firefighters had smoke inhalation and should returned to work at their next, or subsequent, shift, Riggins said.

“All and all, we’re very fortunate, we’re blessed, and we’re on the mend,” Riggins said.

Adelia Henderson with the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism and Telegraph writer Becky Purser contributed to this report.