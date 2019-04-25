Fire that killed elderly Warner Robins man due to an electrical issue, reports say

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A fire that killed an 84-year-old man last month has been ruled accidental due to an electrical issue.

The body of Kenneth Franklin Haas was found next to the living room couch in his home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze on Hazel Drive just before 8 a.m. March 31, according to a fire report.

A GBI autopsy found signs of smoke inhalation and burning in the lungs, according to a Warner Robins police investigative report. The final autopsy report is pending, said Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.

“He perished before we got there,” said Warner Robins fire Deputy Chief Bobby Wood. “We did everything we could to contain the fire.”

The fire was due to electrical issues stemming from the outlet under the living room window, according to both the fire and police reports.

The origin of the fire appeared to be in the wall space under the living room window, the fire report said.

Haas lived alone in the single-story brick home and was described by neighbors as a recluse who seldom had visitors, according to both reports.

Warner Robins firefighters battle a blaze at 121 Hazel Drive the Sunday morning of March 31, 2019 that claimed the life of 84-year-old Kenneth Franklin Haas. Shane Shifflett Special to The Telegraph

He was last seen alive sitting on the front porch of his home by a neighbor the evening before the fire.

Haas was likely sleeping on the couch when the fire broke out, according to the fire report.

A passerby in a vehicle honked his horn upon seeing the blaze, which alerted a neighbor, who looked out a window and saw the home engulfed in flames, according to the police report.

The neighbor ran out and tried to go around the back of Haas’ home, but was unable because of the flames, the report said. Flames and heavy smoke were also present when firefighters arrived.

“The flames were so heavy at this time that the window in the front living room area appeared to be a doorway,” the fire report said.

Heavy fire damage was visible to the living room with flames having spread to the kitchen area, hallway and attic space, the report said. Every room suffered fire damage, according to the fire report.

The home also suffered heavy smoke and water damage. The ceiling collapsed onto the floor, the report said.