Bibb County, Water Authority to start negotiations on stormwater program, utility fee

Negotiations will start on a stormwater program that will likely mean a new utility fee in Macon-Bibb County.
The Bibb County Commission voted Tuesday to begin working on an intergovernmental agreement that would allow the Macon Water Authority to operate the stormwater infrastructure.
An estimated $5.75-$7 monthly stormwater fee would likely be charged to residential properties in order to maintain a system that will cost $10.5 million-$13 million annually to operate over the next decade, the resolution said.
Multifamily housing and commercial and industrial properties would be assessed a different fee based on the size of their properties.
Mayor Robert Reichert said he expects the Water Authority and county will work out details on the agreement over the next several weeks.
Currently, the county is spending $3.5 million per year to manage a stormwater system that has had many issues over the years.
A 2016 stormwater study found that tens of millions of dollars are needed to repair and replace the storm drain system that was described as “aging, severely degraded and at risk of failure.”
Tuesday’s resolution also says the county would likely use up to $2.5 million of special purpose sales tax revenue to complete an inventory of the stormwater system.
