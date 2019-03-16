Macon man killed in crash on Interstate 75 at Eisenhower Parkway exit

A Macon man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 south at the exit ramp to Eisenhower Parkway.
“He ran off the road, hit a tree at the exit,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Samuel Simmons, 76, was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 5 p.m, Jones said.
His wife, Judy Simmons, 63, was riding in the front seat of the 2002 Suzuki XL‑7 sports utility vehicle and was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Jones said. She was conscious and listed in stable condition, Jones said.
“I think it was a medical emergency ... that caused this gentleman to run off the road,” Jones said. “But we’re doing a fatality investigation.”
