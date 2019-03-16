Two dead in police pursuit in Laurens County

Two people died Friday night in brief pursuit by a Laurens County sheriff’s deputy in which the fleeing vehicle was forced off the road and crashed. A third person was in critical condition at a hospital.
The deputy had attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle using a Pursuit Intervention Technique, according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release posted on Facebook. The PIT maneuver is used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly and stop.
The vehicle’s driver had failed to stop at a license checkpoint conducted by sheriff’s deputies and officers from other law enforcement agencies, which led to the pursuit onto Interstate 16.
“During the pursuit, the driver exhibited extreme reckless behavior that put the motoring public at risk,” Sheriff Larry Dean said in the release. “My deputy performed the PIT maneuver to end the threat to others traveling on the roadway.”
Dean noted that the driver put himself, his occupants, the deputy and other motorists in danger.
“My sympathy goes out to the families who are struggling with grief at this moment and the days ahead,” Dean said in the release.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
