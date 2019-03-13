Byron man killed in crash at entrance to I-75 on-ramp in southern Bibb County

A 79-year-old Byron man was killed Wednesday when the SUV he was driving collided with a pickup truck at the entrance to an Interstate 75 on-ramp in southern Bibb County, the authorities said.
Felton Bowden Tyler was pronounced dead at a Macon hospital after the 2 p.m. crash along Hartley Bridge Road, according to a Bibb sheriff’s statement.
Tyler, at the wheel of a GMC Terrain, had been westbound on Hartley Bridge when he began turning left to enter the freeway’s southbound on-ramp.
Sheriff’s deputies said an oncoming Dodge Dakota pickup driven by 19-year-old Luster Tye Oglesby was headed east on Hartley Bridge when it struck Tyler’s SUV as the SUV passed through the intersection.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The sheriff’s statement said Oglesby, whose address was not noted, was treated for minor injuries and that no one else was hurt in the wreck.
Further details of what might have happened were not mentioned, though anyone who saw the crash was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
Comments