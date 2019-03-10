Victim identified in Napier wreck

A man died in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday on Napier Avenue.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Marcus Carswell, 36, of Macon.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, the accident happened at about 9:20 p.m. near Brentwood Avenue. Carswell was traveling west in a van when the van left the roadway and struck several trees.
Carswell was pronounced dead at the scene.
