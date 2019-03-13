Need a place to stay for the Cherry Blossom Festival? Here are some options

The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival is right around the corner, and thousands will be visiting Macon and will need accommodations.
It’s not too late to find a hotel room, cottage or space that suits your needs for the festival.
Here are some of the most popular hotels, bed and breakfast spots and Airbnb rentals available in Macon during the festival.
Macon Marriott City Center
The Macon Marriott City Center is the official hotel of the Cherry Blossom Festival. The hotel will be offering special rates closer to the festival, according to the Cherry Blossom Festival website.
This hotel is six minutes away from Central City Park, which is where many of the festival’s activities take place. The hotel is four minutes from downtown Macon.
Burke Mansion
The Burke Mansion was built in 1887 and has some of the finest Queen Anne Victorian Architecture in the country, according to their website.
The inn is four minutes from downtown and eight minutes from Central City Park, but they have limited availability for the Cherry Blossom Festival. Check their availability here.
1842 Inn
As in the name, the 1842 Inn was built in 1842 by John Gresham with Greek revival architecture, according to the website.
This location is also four minutes from downtown and eight minutes from Central City Park. Check their availability here.
Airbnb
Macon has several Airbnb options, but if you want to be close to downtown, you need to book early. There are only a few locations left for the two main weekends of the Cherry Blossom Festival.
There are three places that are still available for the first weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival close to downtown Macon.
