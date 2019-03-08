‘It was a really neat experience’: Students in Middle Georgia receive awards

High school students across Middle Georgia made achievements in the past week. Benjamin Smith, a junior at Mount de Sales, left, received a silver level President’s Volunteer Service Award by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, according to a press release. Cicely Jackson, left center, of Macon was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Bibb County 2020, and Jasmyn Perry of Macon was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Monroe County 2020, according to a release. Perry High School senior Trajan Clayton, right, won first place in the state at the August Wilson Monologue Competition in Atlanta, according to a release. Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com