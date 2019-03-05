Leslie Knope from ‘Parks and Recreation’ would ‘fall in love’ with Amerson River Park

Amerson River Park is among 32 public spaces across the nation nominated for an award named after Leslie Knope, a main character on the sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”
The Knope Award, a competition modeled after the March Madness basketball tournament, has recognized local government settings such as libraries and city halls.
This year, it will recognize parks and public spaces, according to its creator, Engaging Local Government Leaders. The nonprofit provides timely and relevant content to local government leaders and has a mission that includes “encouraging joy in public service,” according to its website.
Amerson park was nominated for the award and received enough votes in February to move onto the next round. If by March 11 Amerson River Park receives more online votes than its rival, Rock Gardens at Taylor Crossing in Idaho Falls, Idaho, it will move on to the Sweet Sixteen.
To vote, click this link: https://elgl.org/knope-32/
Knope, played by Amy Poehler, is fun-loving and comes across as somewhat ditzy at times, but her optimism and drive to be a civic champion are among her most admirable qualities in the NBC comedy.
“If Leslie Knope could spend time in Amerson River Park, she’d fall in love with it immediately,” Macon-Bibb County Government spokesman Chris Floore said.
Parks & Beautification Director Sam Kitchens said more than 450,000 people visit the park annually, “so it was only a matter of time before it got national attention.”
Amerson River Park is the former site of a Macon Water Authority treatment plant that was submerged in the Flood of 1994. A $5.5 million federal grant in 2015 allowed the county to close the 160-acre park to revitalize it over a period of 15 months.
Improvements made to the park include two picnic pavilions, a scenic river overlook, bathrooms at the playground, 4 miles of walking trails, outdoor gym equipment and open lawns.
There are plans to, in coming years, connect the trails at Amerson with the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, a 12-15 mile walking path that eventually will run from Amerson, through historic Riverside and Rose Hill cemeteries and across the Ocmulgee River to trails at the Ocmulgee National Monument.
